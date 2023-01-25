Nelson County's top prosecutor seeks reelection

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford will seeking reelection to another four-year term.

In a phone interview, Rutherford said his first priority is to continue aggressively prosecuting serious drug offenses, followed by ensuring the safety of victims.

“Since I was re-elected in 2019, my office has worked tirelessly prosecuting those who traffic pounds of dangerous drugs into Nelson County,” he said in a news release last week.

First elected in a special election in 2016, Rutherford ran uncontested in 2019 on a similar tough-on-drug-trafficking platform.

Rutherford during the interview addressed his office’s efforts to eliminate drug dealers and get addicts help.

Nelson County’s drug court program was approved by the Virginia Supreme Court’s Drug Court Advisory Committee in May and the office was awarded a $700,000 federal grant in October to fund a full-time drug court coordinator position. The Nelson County drug court will be an 18-month intensive program designed to promote sobriety and reduce repeat offenses, and is expected to start taking applicants in early spring.

Rutherford credited his ability to prosecute crimes and implement the drug court on his office staff, whom he called the “best legal professionals” he’s worked with in his 16-year career. He also noted his close working relationship with law enforcement, adding “we’re all one team.”

Asked about the upward trend in Nelson’s share of Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates, Rutherford said Nelson inmates at ACRJ are violent offenders but that “it’s on our radar to address the downstream.”

“I do not judge my success by the number of convictions. Instead, success is viewed in light of the crimes that are prevented and by the lives we help change,” Rutherford said in a news release.

During the interview, Rutherford called his role as Nelson’s chief prosecutor and his service as a major in the Army Reserves as the “two most fulfilling jobs” he’s held.