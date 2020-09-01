Nelson Department of Social Services facility closed to public until October

The Nelson County Department of Social Services is closed to the public for about one month, a measure that went into effect Aug. 26 because of COVID-19.

County Administrator Steve Carter said in an email to the Nelson County Times department staff “have been impacted by the Covid-19 virus, which is the basis for the office being closed to the public.”

The Department of Social Services, located at 203 Front St. Lovingston, announced it will be closed to the public and is anticipated to last until Oct. 1. The department will continue to operate under normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — before reopening for appointments only.

A post made to the county’s website states workers are available by email and paperwork can be submitted to workers either through mail or in the department’s drop box.

The office’s most recent closure comes roughly one month after the Nelson County Department of Social Services had announced its closure for effectively one business day siting COVID-19 concerns.

To report child abuse or adult abuse during work hours, call the department’s main number at (434) 263-7160. To report child abuse after hours, call the Child Protective Services hotline at 1 (800) 552-7096; and to report adult abuse or neglect after hours, call 1 (888) 832-3858.

For more information, visit the county government’s website at www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/.

