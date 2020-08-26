 Skip to main content
Nelson distillery among nominees for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards

Nelson distillery among nominees for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards

Virginia Distillery Co.

Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston. 

 new era-progress File

The Virginia Distillery Company has been nominated in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Craft Whiskey Distillery.

According to an Aug. 20 news release, the public is allowed to vote for favorite distillery once per day until Sept. 14. The distillery is among 19 other candidates nominated for the contest.

After voting has completed, 10 winners will be announced Sept. 25, the release states.

“We are humbled and thrilled to have been selected alongside some of the nation’s top whisky producers,” said Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore. “Our team has worked hard to produce a quality product while setting a new standard for American whisky. I couldn’t be prouder to represent our community and Virginia in this category.”

To vote, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-whiskey-distillery/virginia-distillery-co-lovingston-virginia/.

- Nick Cropper

