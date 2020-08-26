Nelson distillery among nominees for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards

The Virginia Distillery Company has been nominated in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Craft Whiskey Distillery.

According to an Aug. 20 news release, the public is allowed to vote for favorite distillery once per day until Sept. 14. The distillery is among 19 other candidates nominated for the contest.

After voting has completed, 10 winners will be announced Sept. 25, the release states.

“We are humbled and thrilled to have been selected alongside some of the nation’s top whisky producers,” said Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore. “Our team has worked hard to produce a quality product while setting a new standard for American whisky. I couldn’t be prouder to represent our community and Virginia in this category.”

To vote, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-whiskey-distillery/virginia-distillery-co-lovingston-virginia/.

- Nick Cropper

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.