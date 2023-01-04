Nelson Drug Court accepting applicants soon

The Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is seeking candidates for a full-time drug court coordinator, to be funded by a $700,000 federal grant the office was awarded in October to launch the program.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Will Flory told the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in December he hopes to begin accepting applicants to the program in early spring.

The county’s drug court program was approved by the Virginia Supreme Court’s Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee in May and will accept nonviolent substance-using felony defendants.

The 18-month intensive program is designed to promote sobriety and reduce repeat offenses, and drug court participants will have to demonstrate extended sobriety, seek and maintain employment, and lead a crime-free life to graduate and have their charges reduced or dismissed.

Flory told the board his office and the county will be partnering with Offender Aid and Restoration (OAR) Jefferson Area Community Corrections to hire and employ the coordinator. The nonprofit community-based probation agency currently provides pre-trial probation and misdemeanor probation supervision to Nelson, Charlottesville and Albemarle, Madison, Louisa, Goochland, Orange, Greene and Fluvanna counties.

“They have both the technical know-how to hire and support a professional probation officer, as well as maintain professional credentials and all those sort of things that they do that we are not necessarily equipped to do in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office,” Flory said.

His office, the county and OAR will enter into an MOU or Memorandum of Understanding and Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford confirmed the federal grant will go directly to OAR to hire the coordinator. The grant will provide for four years of a coordinator’s salary.

“That is going to be a full-time person whose job it is essentially to be not only the primary probation officer for the participants in the drug court but also the person who does all of the sort of associated technical tasks including the grant monitoring and various other administrative tasks that are related to drug court,” Flory said.

He will serve on the hiring committee for the position and said he’s stressed to OAR that the candidate be a full-time Nelson resident.

Flory said of hiring qualifications: “One of the things that we’re going to emphasize is experience in probation because this is the person who’s going to drug screen these folks three times a week, interact with them extensively, and so having somebody that has a background in professional probation is, I think, going to be key.”