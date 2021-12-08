Nelson farm bureau recognized for community involvement

The Nelson County Farm Bureau was honored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation for projects conducted in the communities in 2021.
The Nelson bureau received the second place VFBF County Aware of Excellence during the state federation's annual meeting in Williamsburg.
Nelson County Farm Bureau, led by president William Mays, has a tradition of serving a prime rib and shrimp dinner to its members during the organization’s annual meeting. For the past two years, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced county leadership to hold the annual meeting virtually.
Instead of a sit-down dinner, a member appreciation event was held Sept. 25, featuring free ice cream, Farm Bureau ball caps, calendars, rain gauges and other giveaways. The items were distributed at a drive-up event at the county Farm Bureau office, and 51 members stopped by to collect their gifts.