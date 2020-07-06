Nelson farmers market takes steps toward return to normalcy

NELLYSFORD — A “vaguely more normalized market” is how Tim Marsh described operations at the Nelson Farmers Market Cooperative in Nellysford this July 4 weekend.
During the course of the pandemic, the farmers market has had to make adjustments in order to comply with government regulations while still offering a much-needed service for local growers, artisans and patrons.
Marsh, who manages the market with his wife, Pearl, said they had experimented with a drive-thru format for the first couple weeks of the market’s return this season, but ultimately scratched the format in favor of in-person services which Pearl Marsh said the market has done for about the past month.
“There wasn’t as many people coming and things started to kind of ease up a little bit so we thought maybe we would try to do it in-person and see how it goes. People weren’t super happy about [the drive-thru format] either,” Pearl Marsh said. “Some people, they need this income and I get that, so we were just trying to have something.”
Business had dropped off in the beginning of the season, but the Nelson Farmers Market has since seen an uptick in vendors and patrons.
“It’s nice to see additional vendors seeing that we have taken steps to provide a safe place to vend and purchase goods,” Tim Marsh said.
The addition of live music by Eli Cook, a Nelson County native and blues artist, this past Saturday and a return to regular operating hours were other pieces of the puzzle that brought the market one step closer to a sense of normality, but operations aren’t completely back to the way they were.
Currently, all vendors are required to wear masks and patrons are encouraged to do the same. Traffic cones and rope lined the pathway under the tent to keep people separated and moving to prevent congregation.
“Given that there are medical exemptions … if you show up without a mask at this point we’re not removing patrons and we hope we don’t have to,” Tim Marsh said.
Tim Marsh said, so far, patrons have cooperated with the safety regulations.
At the start of the season, the farmers market had required pre-orders because of the drive-thru format. While pre-orders no longer are required, both Tim and Pearl Marsh are encouraging patrons take advantage of the system.
Stephanie Fees, with Lynchburg-based Scratch Pasta Co. said pre-ordering was convenient for the vendors, but it missed the point of the market.
“Early on when people were doing pre-orders, for us as vendors its great because we can predict what to bring, but you don’t get that special interaction which is the whole point of the market — building the community through food and artisans. It’s nice to have at least a little bit of that back,” Fees said.
Fees said it was the combination of the onset of Phase Three and the holiday weekend that brought her back to the market for the first time this past Saturday.
Tim and Pearl Marsh the dozens that had flowed in and out of the tent during the July 4 weekend, which typically is one of the market’s busiest weekends, was more reminiscent of how busy the market normally would be.
But the pandemic remains, and the introduction of Phase 3 in Virginia on July 1, which continues to ease restrictions placed on businesses and allows for larger gatherings, means the husband and wife couldn’t completely breath a sigh of relief.
“I’m glad to get back to normal, but of course we’re still very cautious,” Pearl Marsh said.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.