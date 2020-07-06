Nelson farmers market takes steps toward return to normalcy

NELLYSFORD — A “vaguely more normalized market” is how Tim Marsh described operations at the Nelson Farmers Market Cooperative in Nellysford this July 4 weekend.

During the course of the pandemic, the farmers market has had to make adjustments in order to comply with government regulations while still offering a much-needed service for local growers, artisans and patrons.

Marsh, who manages the market with his wife, Pearl, said they had experimented with a drive-thru format for the first couple weeks of the market’s return this season, but ultimately scratched the format in favor of in-person services which Pearl Marsh said the market has done for about the past month.

“There wasn’t as many people coming and things started to kind of ease up a little bit so we thought maybe we would try to do it in-person and see how it goes. People weren’t super happy about [the drive-thru format] either,” Pearl Marsh said. “Some people, they need this income and I get that, so we were just trying to have something.”

Business had dropped off in the beginning of the season, but the Nelson Farmers Market has since seen an uptick in vendors and patrons.

“It’s nice to see additional vendors seeing that we have taken steps to provide a safe place to vend and purchase goods,” Tim Marsh said.

The addition of live music by Eli Cook, a Nelson County native and blues artist, this past Saturday and a return to regular operating hours were other pieces of the puzzle that brought the market one step closer to a sense of normality, but operations aren’t completely back to the way they were.