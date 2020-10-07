Nelson food pantries continue meeting increased need during pandemic

Roughly seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson County-based food pantries continue to meet an increased need for food among residents.

The Nelson County Pantry, at 9890 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, saw a largest bump in demand for service back when the pandemic first took hold, but the pantry now serves about 225 families per month out of the roughly 500 families that are registered, according to Marian Dixon, who helps operate the nonprofit.

She said this was about 10% higher than what was standard.

While the pantry is not currently experiencing a large overall increase in the number of families taking advantage of the service, Dixon said more often, the pantry is seeing people register who “have never been to pantry before in their lives” as a result of the pandemic. Dixon also said there have been a number of people coming from outside the county because their local pantries have not been open.

“Some days … we have so many bags packed and we can’t pass them all out or we’re packing bags trying to keep up. It’s so hard to judge,” Dixon said referring to the monthly distributions which are held on the last Saturday of the month.

Although, with winter approaching, Dixon said she anticipates seeing another spike in usage.