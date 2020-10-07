Nelson food pantries continue meeting increased need during pandemic

Roughly seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson County-based food pantries continue to meet an increased need for food among residents.
The Nelson County Pantry, at 9890 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, saw a largest bump in demand for service back when the pandemic first took hold, but the pantry now serves about 225 families per month out of the roughly 500 families that are registered, according to Marian Dixon, who helps operate the nonprofit.
She said this was about 10% higher than what was standard.
While the pantry is not currently experiencing a large overall increase in the number of families taking advantage of the service, Dixon said more often, the pantry is seeing people register who “have never been to pantry before in their lives” as a result of the pandemic. Dixon also said there have been a number of people coming from outside the county because their local pantries have not been open.
“Some days … we have so many bags packed and we can’t pass them all out or we’re packing bags trying to keep up. It’s so hard to judge,” Dixon said referring to the monthly distributions which are held on the last Saturday of the month.
Although, with winter approaching, Dixon said she anticipates seeing another spike in usage.
In terms of the organization itself, Dixon said the pandemic has limited the number of people in leadership positions because those people either are at high risk themselves or live with a family member that is high risk. There have been several organizations to help with the pantry’s food distribution, however.
“It’s kind of left a lot of the behind-the-scenes things up to just a very few people,” Dixon said.
The Nelson County Heritage Center, at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington, holds two food distributions each month: a mobile food pantry on the first Tuesday and a food bank on the third Thursday.
Heritage Center President Rev. Rodney Sandidge, who helps operate the monthly food distributions, said both the mobile food pantry and food bank have continued to see an increase in customers since March.
Sandidge said the mobile food pantry now is serving more than 250 people compared to the roughly 200 it has traditionally served, and the food bank has increased to about 80 customers or about 20 more than before the pandemic.
“I think every household has a shortage of something at this point in time. There’s definitely a bigger need now than there was before the crisis,” Sandidge said. “As far as getting products and so forth, we’re still able to get pretty much everything we need from area food banks and Food Lion.”
Both the Nelson County Pantry and Heritage Center food distributions are partners with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Since the onset of the pandemic, food banks have had to adjust operations in order to accommodate changing health and safety regulations. This has translated to food banks both inside and outside of Nelson County adopting drive-thru distribution formats.
In addition to the drive-thru format, mask policy and social distancing, Nelson County food pantries are handing out pre-packaged boxes of meals, a result of following safety guidelines. Rather than having individuals pick out the times they want, all food items are packaged ahead of time and everybody is given the same items.
Sandidge said people used to be able to browse the shelves of the Heritage Center on the third Thursday of the month, but that practice is gone.
“At first, it was honestly a struggle to get everything lined up according to the governor’s and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] rules and Blue Ridge had their own guidelines. Everybody seems to be in the groove right now and they know what they need to do,” Sandidge said.
In addition to partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the Heritage Center also receives donations from Food Lion for the third Thursday distribution. As shelves dried up in the first months of the pandemic, Sandidge said donations also decreased but have since returned to normal.
As of press time Tuesday, Nelson County had 110 cases of COVID-19 with five hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
For Dixon, while the drive-thru format is an efficient way of distributing food, she misses the personal relationship that is formed with clients. Once the pandemic and health emergency passes, she said in an email to the Nelson County Times she wasn’t sure if the pantry will continue distributing food in this manner.
“I loved to interact with these people. They’re just wonderful people and they’re so appreciative … when they’re riding through in a car you’re not getting that interaction you can’t go to every car. It’s just been very different,” Dixon said.
Both operations also offer some delivery services for those who cannot make it to the monthly distributions, but Dixon said a lack of volunteers for the Nelson County Pantry means that option can sometimes be limited.
“I hope we can do it forever,” Sandidge said of meeting the increased need. “I don’t want to see it go back. If there’s a need I’m hoping to be able to meet it. We’ve been blessed so far and I’m hoping we can continue to do it the way we’ve been doing it.”
