Nelson Heritage Center gym renovations push on

Located at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington, the former school for Black students was constructed in 1960 before pivoting to serve as the county’s middle school following integration in the late 1960s. The building housed the middle school until 2003 when work was completed on the new middle school.

More recently, the Nelson Heritage Center serves as the distribution site for monthly food pantries and serves as a meeting space for community groups and nonprofits. Many of the center’s normal functions are on hold, however, because of COVID-19, with the exception of food distributions.

Edith Napier, a former student of the school who currently serves as a member of the center’s 11- person board of directors, said the facility “runs deep in my heart.” She was one of several people helping remove flooring.

“I thought it was the most beautiful buildings I had ever seen. Of course it was one of the few new buildings I had ever seen as a young person,” Napier said. “It has wear and tear but it has so much history. It represents hope. It represents dreams of our parents to have a better place for us.”

Napier said the company that is replacing the floor recommended the center’s HVAC system be replaced almost in tandem in order to better preserve the new flooring that eventually will be installed.