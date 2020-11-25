Nelson Heritage Center gym renovations push on

Following the completion of roof repairs only weeks prior at the Nelson Heritage Center, the nonprofit’s officials are turning their attention to the flooring of the gymnasium that has seen years of water damage.
On Nov. 15, work began to remove the gymnasium’s old flooring along the left wall to allow excess moisture to dry and ultimately clear room for new wood planks to take its place.
The space has been rendered unusable after an inadequate roof and water draining system allowed water to collect inside causing damage to the bleachers and floor, according to a document provided to the Nelson County Times.
The work Nov. 14 was being done by board members, the center’s president or other community members, all of whom had ties to the former school. As some dug into the flooring and ripped it up, others hauled the splintered planks of wood by the cartload into an awaiting truck.
Emma Wardlaw, a former student of the school and former Nelson County High School principal, praised the community effort to see the facility restored.
“This school was built for the African American community and it just has a special, special place in our heart, and we’re at the point now where we want to restore it so it can benefit all the citizens of Nelson County. And that’s what it’s about, all of us working together for the greater good,” Wardlaw said.
Located at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington, the former school for Black students was constructed in 1960 before pivoting to serve as the county’s middle school following integration in the late 1960s. The building housed the middle school until 2003 when work was completed on the new middle school.
More recently, the Nelson Heritage Center serves as the distribution site for monthly food pantries and serves as a meeting space for community groups and nonprofits. Many of the center’s normal functions are on hold, however, because of COVID-19, with the exception of food distributions.
Edith Napier, a former student of the school who currently serves as a member of the center’s 11- person board of directors, said the facility “runs deep in my heart.” She was one of several people helping remove flooring.
“I thought it was the most beautiful buildings I had ever seen. Of course it was one of the few new buildings I had ever seen as a young person,” Napier said. “It has wear and tear but it has so much history. It represents hope. It represents dreams of our parents to have a better place for us.”
Napier said the company that is replacing the floor recommended the center’s HVAC system be replaced almost in tandem in order to better preserve the new flooring that eventually will be installed.
After raising about $41,000 to replace the roof, the center currently is focusing its fundraising efforts on replacing the building’s HVAC system and repairing the gym floor. Those projects are estimated to cost $90,000 and $25,000, respectively.
Napier said the center is not receiving any monetary help from Nelson County and is instead relying on fundraising, grants and individual contributions. COVID-19 also has removed the center’s primary revenue stream of renting out space in the building for community events.
Renovations on the gym have been roughly two years in the making, Napier said, including time spent fundraising for the repairs. Officials with the center also had to bring on a firm to evaluate the structure and ensure it was safe to occupy earlier this year.
While upper and lower layers of flooring are ripped up along the left wall of the gymnasium, Napier said there still is a “good bit” of the original wood that can be restored.
Napier estimated the gym floor restoration will be complete some time in 2021. She cautioned COVID-19 could potentially affect the expected completion date. Napier added she would like to see intermural sports make a return at some point.
“The board of the Heritage center is doing the work, but it doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to the community, and that’s who we want it for,” Napier said.
