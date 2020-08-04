Nelson Heritage Center looks to house department of health offices

The Virginia Department of Health will eventually be in need of new office space in Nelson County, and the Nelson Heritage Center continues to take steps to become that home.

Currently housed at the Blue Ridge Medical Center in Colleen, the department’s lease is set to expire at the end of next year, according to Brittani Gowen, the center’s marketing communications manager and graphic designer. Originally set to expire at the end of this year, Gowen said in an email Tuesday BRMC has extended the lease for an additional year.

BRMC had planned to develop that space for its pediatric department, but those plans have been delayed because of the pandemic, Gowen said.

In his most recent update to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors July 14, Larry Stopper, a member of the Nelson Heritage Center at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington, said the center has undertaken two inspections: one of the foundation of the heritage center, performed by Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners, and an asbestos survey performed by Lynchburg-based Hurt & Proffitt Inc.

“So because of the urgency surrounding the needs of the health department to find a new home and the desire of the Nelson Heritage Center to be that home, we proceeded with the [two] inspections despite … the heritage center not having the budgetary flexibility to pay the combined cost of those inspections,” Stopper said to supervisors.

Supervisors unanimously approved a request from the Nelson Heritage Center to pay for the two surveys, which according to Stopper cost about $3,300. Stopper said he was “deeply appreciative” of the funding.