Nelson Heritage Center meets fundraising hurdles in push to reopen gym

The Nelson Heritage Center is looking to have its gymnasium open and available for use around mid-fall, and the center is launching a fundraiser campaign as it simultaneously pushes forward with its renovations.

According to Johnette Burdette, executive director of the Heritage Center, the facility is in phase two out of three of its gym renovations. Currently, officials are installing the new HVAC system before laying the new wood flooring.

“We’re doing targeted fundraising right now for our very specific projects,” Burdette said.

Burdette said she anticipates the HVAC system to be installed by the early fall. After a period of roughly three weeks to adequately allow moisture to dry, the center will begin installing the floors closing the books on the second phase.

The gym will be fully functioning and available for use at the end of phase two. Phase three consists of other renovation projects, Burdette said.

“We are extremely excited,” Burdette said of the gym reopening in the near future. “It’s given us the inspiration and motivation to rev up our fundraising campaigns.”