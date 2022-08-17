Nelson Heritage Center reopens gym as Margaret C. Henderson Gymnasium

More than 200 people attended the Nelson Heritage Center during the dedication and reopening of its newly renovated gymnasium on Aug. 14.

Formerly the Nelson Memorial High School gymnasium, the gym has been renamed the Margaret C. Henderson Gymnasium. Henderson envisioned and worked towards the project and cut a ribbon at the dedication ceremony, according to Nelson County Historical Society board member Woody Greenberg.

The gym has been restored using over $400,000 in donations, grant funding and money from Millennium Group fundraising, according to a news release from Heritage Center Executive Director Johnette Burdette.

The Millennium Group board of directors has replaced the old roof, installed new windows and doors, replaced and refinished the floors, installed a new HVAC system, relined the floors, and painted the walls returning the original Nelson Memorial High School mustang mascot to the home side wall.

- Emma Martin