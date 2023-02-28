Nelson County Middle and High schools were placed under modified lockdown for about an hour Tuesday after Nelson County Public Schools officials said a student made a social media post that "could be perceived as threatening."

At about noon, NCPS released a statement via its Facebook page alerting parents.

"We have contacted law enforcement and they are in the process of investigating the matter. While there appears to be no immediate cause for alarm, students have been brought inside and we ask that parents refrain from coming to the school to pick up their child early as this weakens our ability to maintain a safe and secure campus," NCPS said.

NCPS posted about 40 minutes later announcing the lockdown had been lifted.

"After an investigation and in consultation with local law enforcement, the modified lockdown previously put in place for the Nelson County High School and Middle School campus has been lifted. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we invoked precautionary measures to assure the safety of our students and staff. Normal planned activities will resume for the remainder of the day."