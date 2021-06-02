Nelson Letters to the Editor: June 3

GOP turns their backs on the truth
Well, the Republicans in the US Senate did as expected and turned their collective backs on the truth of what happened on January 6, 2021. Even with the Democrats agreeing to all the stipulations sought by the House Republicans, even with the Democrats bending over backwards to satisfy the Republicans, they cried “NO!” They have no desire to see or hear the truth because the truth paints them and the biggest liar to ever occupy the Oval office as the treasonous criminals they are. They sought to disrupt 200 plus years of the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. Their followers temporarily stopped the certification of the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden President and they did it based on the lies of Donald Trump. That is so sick I’m amazed that any patriotic American can still stand to be seen with Trump or to believe a single word coming from his mouth.
However it is not hard to see that the rot in the Republican Party goes very deep. The election of Representatives like alleged child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz or QAnon Queen Marjorie Greene to national office shows that their standards are somewhere in the smelliest of gutters. A recent poll found that approximately 25% of the GOP voters believe QAnon conspiracies. Voltaire’s statement “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” should give us all a moment’s pause. Trump is still out there spewing “The Big Lie” and many of his Trumpelskins still believe it. They have no intention of letting the truth get in the way of their craziness. Will we see more atrocities committed at the nation’s Capitol? It seems that it is not out of the question.
We can do better and in this case it is now up to the Democrats the move on with their own investigation. When the Republicans accuse them of partisanship they must remind the country that they tried to include the ”NO Chorus” but were rejected. The truth needs to be presented to the American people because the vast majority wants the atrocity at the nation’s capital to never be repeated. The vast majority wants to get beyond the lying years of Donald Trump. That is a big part of doing better.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
The three mistakes of right-wing populists
There are some in these pages who I would describe as right-wing populists. Their central thesis is that the political power structure has ceased to become responsive to the will of the people. In that, I probably agree with them, but the rest of their viewpoint is an incoherent mess. They make three mistakes.
First, they complain about the power of the political parties, but never offer an alternative. It is true that third parties have had a hard time in America and the idea of a coalition government of multiple parties seems a very foreign idea. But our two political parties are quite different. Power in the Republican party is from the top down, but the Democrats are a loose coalition of usually squabbling special interests. But again, what is the alternative?
Second, the right-wing populists seem ambivalent about voting as the right way to ensure the will of the people is heard. The vote has a fraught history in our country. It starts out being the exclusive right of White landowners. In the 19th century, before the introduction of the secret ballot, you may have been forced to vote while somebody else was threatening you to vote the right way. Restrictions to voting are justified by, among other things, states’ rights. But it seems silly that you be able to offer a person waiting in line to vote a bottle of water in one state but not another? Should not the position of both parties be that anybody who wants to vote should be given the opportunity to vote? So, if voting is not the answer, then the answer must be the proverbial man on a white horse or a golden escalator.
Which leads to the most grievous error these populists commit and that is to see the man who came down the escalator in 2015 as the voice of the will of the people. Trump saw the presidency in the same way he saw Trump Steaks and Trump University and that is as another con with all the citizens of the United States as his mark. Perhaps he could make some money and see his name in the newspapers a lot. The singular achievement of his years is probably the 2017 Tax Act. Its provisions solidified the hold the 1% have on the rest of us and the economy of our country. You see, the right-wing populist wants to overthrow the powers that be and in that perhaps we should join him for he is truly a radical. But, to think that Donald Trump would do this is to be truly deluded.