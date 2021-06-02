Nelson Letters to the Editor: June 3

Second, the right-wing populists seem ambivalent about voting as the right way to ensure the will of the people is heard. The vote has a fraught history in our country. It starts out being the exclusive right of White landowners. In the 19th century, before the introduction of the secret ballot, you may have been forced to vote while somebody else was threatening you to vote the right way. Restrictions to voting are justified by, among other things, states’ rights. But it seems silly that you be able to offer a person waiting in line to vote a bottle of water in one state but not another? Should not the position of both parties be that anybody who wants to vote should be given the opportunity to vote? So, if voting is not the answer, then the answer must be the proverbial man on a white horse or a golden escalator.

Which leads to the most grievous error these populists commit and that is to see the man who came down the escalator in 2015 as the voice of the will of the people. Trump saw the presidency in the same way he saw Trump Steaks and Trump University and that is as another con with all the citizens of the United States as his mark. Perhaps he could make some money and see his name in the newspapers a lot. The singular achievement of his years is probably the 2017 Tax Act. Its provisions solidified the hold the 1% have on the rest of us and the economy of our country. You see, the right-wing populist wants to overthrow the powers that be and in that perhaps we should join him for he is truly a radical. But, to think that Donald Trump would do this is to be truly deluded.