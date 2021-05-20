Nelson man found guilty of child molestation charges, faces 17 years

Bryan Jones, Ramsey’s defense attorney, argued Ramsey had cooperated fully, voluntarily interviewed with police and took the stand in court. Ramsey's story also remained consistent as opposed to the child's, Jones argued.

Jones also questioned the commonwealth's arguments in that Laub mentioned in his opening statement five separate occasions of sexual abuse, but the victim only testified to three.

“What reasonable explanation do we have for those details missing?” Jones said. “That is the definition of reasonable doubt.”

In his rebuttal, Laub said the difference in accounts was the result of the victim’s young age and a byproduct of her post-traumatic stress disorder.

The jury trial used the larger space of the general district courtroom, rather than the usual circuit courtroom, as a result of the pandemic. The historic courtroom is too small to allow for proper social distancing between jurors, lawyers and clients.

Masks, which previously were required under the county's jury trial plan approved by the Virginia Supreme Court, were not required because of recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The many witnesses did have to remove their masks so the jury could accurately judge their credibility and facial expressions, but the witnesses were kept several feet from others.

