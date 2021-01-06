Nelson Memorial Library begins work on memorial walkway

Also in September, Nelson Memorial Library opened its doors to the public for appointment only in addition to the continued curbside service.

According to children’s specialist Peggy Kerl, people have been “thrilled to come back in and of course when they see the new space they’re very excited.”

The walkway, located on the side of the building, will be incorporated into a new sensory garden. The first sensory garden had to be scraped in order to make room for the library’s expansion which roughly doubled the size of the structure.

“We were brainstorming what we could do for fundraisers and everything and I said, ‘well since we’re going to create a new garden … why don’t we put in a permanent walkway,’” Ellis said.

The new garden will not only incorporate the memorial walkway, but Ellis said she hopes the space can be utilized as an outdoor learning environment.

While engraved bricks have not yet been placed, the library will swap the bricks out in the coming months once orders with That’s My Brick! are complete. The bricks cost $50 and could be engraved with up to three lines of text.