Nelson Memorial Library celebrates 50 years of connecting community with books

When Nelson Memorial Library first opened in 1972 in the former Presbyterian Church on Front Street in Lovingston, it had 7,124 books to offer the community. Now, 50 years later, Branch Manager Susan Huffman said the library houses 26,605 items.

But those are just the books and videos currently on the shelves, Huffman explained. Nelson Memorial Library card carriers have access to 494,601 items through Nelson’s membership in the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) system of eight Central Virginia locations.

Nelson branch members can request these items through the JMRL website or at the library, and Huffman said a truck comes every day to circulate books between branches. In addition, JMRL members have access to an e-library catalog with 232,126 e-books, 20,000 audiobooks and 84,000 streaming videos.

Nelson Memorial Library celebrated its 50th anniversary Oct. 4 with a display charting the library’s growth, how the community built it, and what it’s given back.

Display boards with newspaper clippings, photographs and other visuals have been arranged around the central library room to create a timeline that library visitors can trace for a few days. Huffman said after that, the display will be moved to the meeting room off the lobby.

Local painter Pat Saunders created a piece of art to celebrate the anniversary, which marks the beginning of the timeline. Huffman said she provided Saunders with inspiration images of the Nelson Library in its three stages — the Presbyterian Church donated by the county garden club for use as a library, the current green-roofed building off U.S. 29 in Lovingston built as a memorial to Hurricane Camille victims, and the same building after the 2020 expansion. But Saunders took a different direction, illustrating her interpretation of what the library means to the community, Huffman said.

The county invested about $2.5 million to expand the footprint of the building, a project completed in 2020. The renovations roughly doubled the size of the building and added conference rooms, office spaces and a computer lab. The fundraising group Grow Nelson Library raised $522,000 for new technology and books to fill the new space, adding an additional 8,000 books, CDs and DVDs, computers and other technology.

In Saunders’ 50th anniversary celebratory painting, children are gathered around a bench reading. Behind them, sunflowers reach towards a Nelson County view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“Youngsters read 2,898 books during summer program,” reads one newspaper headline on display. It’s accompanied by a black and white group photo of many of the children who participated, and all 79 names are listed in the article.

In a photo further on in the timeline, library children’s specialist Peggy Kerl reads to a young audience paying rapt attention. On Oct. 4 she said the 50-year landmark made her realize she’s worked at the library for 25 years. Looking at the old photos on display is an intersting experience for her — she recognizes babies that she knows as adults now.

“We’ve touched a lot of lives,” Huffman said. “That’s what we’re here for.”