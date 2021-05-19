Nelson Memorial Library, JMRL extends hours and building options

Branches of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, which includes Nelson Memorial Library, will extend hours and in-building options starting May 17.

According to a news release, appointments no longer will be necessary and curbside services still will be available at all locations. As part of the move to Tier 2 of JMRL’s COVID-19 response, all branches still will exercise capacity and time restrictions and events will remain virtual.

“The last few months of Tier 3 appointment services have been tremendously busy at JMRL. The people of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson place a very high value on their library service, and JMRL is glad to be able to safely offer more options for access in Tier 2,” JMRL Director David Plunkett said in the release.

Patrons are encouraged to limit their visit to two hours and will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks while inside, the release states.

Public computer use and self-serve printing also will be available. For details, visit jmrl.org.

