 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson Memorial Library, JMRL extends hours and building options
0 comments

Nelson Memorial Library, JMRL extends hours and building options

  • 0
20200903_nct_news_library_p1

Nelson Memorial Library branch manager Susan Huffman works from the new control center.

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the Nelson County Times

Branches of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, which includes Nelson Memorial Library, will extend hours and in-building options starting May 17.

According to a news release, appointments no longer will be necessary and curbside services still will be available at all locations. As part of the move to Tier 2 of JMRL’s COVID-19 response, all branches still will exercise capacity and time restrictions and events will remain virtual.

“The last few months of Tier 3 appointment services have been tremendously busy at JMRL. The people of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson place a very high value on their library service, and JMRL is glad to be able to safely offer more options for access in Tier 2,” JMRL Director David Plunkett said in the release.

Patrons are encouraged to limit their visit to two hours and will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks while inside, the release states.

Public computer use and self-serve printing also will be available. For details, visit jmrl.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert