Nelson Memorial Library officially open for appointment services

Nelson Memorial Library officially has opened its doors to the public allowing residents to see for themselves the newly refurbished building.

On Sept. 21, Nelson Memorial Library, at 8521 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, was one of three Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches to allow for limited in-person appointment services of up to 45 minutes for five individuals at a time, a news release stated.

According to Library Director David Plunkett, the changes reflect careful consideration of current COVID-19 data and consultation with local government partners.

“JMRL has worked hard to be able to re-open some doors, and is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Greene, Louisa, and Nelson inside library buildings again. The Library knows that the people in these communities need access to the resources in their local libraries, and are glad to be able to offer these again on a limited and safe basis,” Plunkett said in the release.

Nelson Memorial Library is open 1 to 7 p.m. Monday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with both curbside and appointment services available during open hours. Fridays will be curbside service only. The release notes that curbside and appointment services may not always both be available at the same time.

To make an in-person appointment or for more information, contact the Nelson Memorial Library, call (434) 263-5904.

