Nelson Memorial Library, other JMRL branches to extend curbside service hours

Starting Aug. 10 Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches, which includes Nelson Memorial Library, will extend curbside service hours.

The change will affect all eight JMRL public libraries in an effort to better serve local communities, according to a news release.

Nelson Memorial Library on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston will offer curbside service Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All branch locations are closed on Sunday.

“Library staff are working very hard to provide curbside and drive-up service, and are thrilled to be able to expand that service,” JMRL Director David Plunkett said in the release.

After months of closure caused by construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, curbside service first began at the Nelson County branch June 16.

Returned items are quarantined for 72 hours before being put back into circulation, Plunkett said in the release.

The release states use of online resources has increased as well. Almost 34,000 eBooks were downloaded last month, an increase of 50% compared to July 2019.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.