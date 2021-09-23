Nelson Memorial Library pollinator and sensory garden thriving

Despite dry conditions in the area over the past few months, the pollinator-friendly, sensory garden planted at the Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston last June is thriving, said branch specialist and horticulturalist Yulita Ellis.
“The garden held its own, and it’s thriving and doing very well. Most of the plants have more than doubled in size from when they were originally planted,” Ellis said.
Ellis has a long history and interest in horticulture and landscaping. She put her studies and certifications in the field to use by designing and installing a small garden on the Nelson Memorial Library grounds back in June as part of a landscaping project which also included installation of a walkway featuring engraved bricks people could purchase to memorialize someone.
Opting for relatively low-maintenance, drought tolerant plants, many of them native to the area with the addition of some non-native varieties, as well as some berries and vegetable plants coming in the future, Ellis designed a garden to support pollinators, and provide sensory experiences with children in mind. Included in the garden design are wooden bee condos, offering a habitat for the buzzing pollinators.
“The point of it is just to support a nice habitat for pollinators,” Ellis said.
Due to the small space the garden is confined to, Ellis chose dwarf varieties of select plants to fit the area allotted them. Goldenrod, ironweed, hydrangeas, and a variety of perennials are among the dwarf varieties of flora.
Everything is planted in native soil and red clay, Ellis said. No soil treatments or special supplements are given, other than occasional watering.
Mulch, newspaper and cardboard were laid over soil for weed control without use of many chemicals, she said.
In the future, Ellis hopes to expand the garden near the library’s “green screen” area, a line of shrubs serving as a buffer between the library and neighboring buildings. She plans to add some more plants that lend themselves to the senses of touch and smell, such as vegetables and berries.
Ellis invites patrons to come visit the garden and to harvest some of the plentiful tomatoes.
The small garden is featured in an episode of Virginia Home Grown scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Sept. 28 on PBS.
“I want to encourage people to think about creating a small garden. You don’t have to have a lot of space, and you can support our insects and our pollinators, and create a really nice, enjoyable space for yourself at the same time,” Ellis said. “It can be done, and it can be maintained, and it won’t consume your whole life. And it can still look really nice.”