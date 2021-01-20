Nelson Memorial Library temporarily open to curbside services only

In response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the county, Nelson Memorial Library has suspended its appointment services and is operating for the time being only under curbside pickup.

According to branch manager Susan Huffman, the library has paused its inside appointments Jan. 14 because of seven consecutive days of the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Blue Ridge Health District at or above 10%.

The curbside service will continue until after seven consecutive days of the positivity rate being below 10%, Huffman said in an email Jan. 19.

Library hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

