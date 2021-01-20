 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson Memorial Library temporarily open to curbside services only

Nelson Memorial Library temporarily open to curbside services only

Library 2

The newly expanded Nelson Memorial Library addition is pictured at left and is joined to the original library built in 1987.

 Lee Luther Jr./For the NELSON COUNTY TIMES

In response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the county, Nelson Memorial Library has suspended its appointment services and is operating for the time being only under curbside pickup. 

According to branch manager Susan Huffman, the library has paused its inside appointments Jan. 14 because of seven consecutive days of the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Blue Ridge Health District at or above 10%. 

The curbside service will continue until after seven consecutive days of the positivity rate being below 10%, Huffman said in an email Jan. 19. 

Library hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert