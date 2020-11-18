Nelson Middle School reports second positive COVID-19 case

A Nov. 17 letter from Nelson Middle School Principal Roger Dunnick has confirmed a staff member of the school has tested positive for COVID-19, the second NCPS staff member to have tested positive in roughly as many weeks.

A previous announcement from Nelson County High School confirmed a separate staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 6. In both cases, the letters state the employee had minimal contact with other individuals making the overall risk of exposure low.

The middle school is cooperating with the Thomas Jefferson Health District to perform contact tracing and "notify the few individuals who may have been impacted," according to the letter.

As of Nov. 18, Nelson County had reported 154 cases of COVID-19, nine hospitalizations and two deaths since the pandemic began, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health website. The county continues to report the lowest numbers of any other locality within the health district.

Nelson County Public Schools has operated in a virtual learning format since the school year began Aug. 24. Buildings are open, however, to staff and a select number of students permitted to receive in-person instruction. Nelson Middle School will remain open for remediation as scheduled, the letter said.

