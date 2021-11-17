Nelson officials commit $1.3M to accelerating broadband expansion buildout

Nelson County’s push for universal broadband coverage to all areas of the county is now on accelerated timeline targeted to finish by the end of 2022 for the vast majority of homes.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 9 committed to giving Firefly Fiber Broadband $1.38 million to accelerate the work that was set to be completed by the end of 2024. Firefly, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative based in Arrington, is working to make fiber-connected, gigabit-speed broadband internet service available to each home and business in the county.
Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said the board could later decide which funding source the money for accelerating the build out can come from. The American Rescue Plan, a federal stimulus that sent several million dollars to the county for use in upcoming years as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is an option.
“[Spending] $1.3 million to make sure 99% of the county has internet by the end of 2022 is completely worth it,” Rutherford said. “You don’t get much cheaper than that.”
Rutherford said covering the entire county with broadband was a major priority before the pandemic. “When COVID hit it exacerbated the need,” he said.
The county in December contributed $1.25 million to the effort and provided a grant to help cover the first three projects with a construction deadline of 18 months. Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly, said work on those projects is progressing in Arrington, Shipman and Schuyler. Another 625 accounts will have access when these projects are complete, according to Wood.
He said with added funding from the county, Firefly will work alongside Appalachian Power Company to bring in additional crews and complete work on using APCo’s lines at a faster pace. The cost is $15,000 per mile for 92 miles of construction totaling $1.38 million.
“We’re going to start connecting as early as we can,” Wood said of pushing for the new Dec. 31, 2022 deadline.
Rutherford said it is beneficial to shave a few years off the deadline, noting the anticipation many residents are feeling.
“They see the fiber sitting in front on their house; it drives them nuts,” Rutherford said to Wood.
Wood said roughly 150 homes in mountaintop areas may not be built out by the new Dec. 31, 2022 deadline and would come online in 2023. A major advantage of getting the work done sooner rather than later is getting ahead of a major push the state is planning for broadband buildout in 2022.
A report presented to supervisors from Firefly, which recently celebrated a milestone of 10,000 accounts reached since launching a few years ago, said universal broadband will greatly improve Nelson’s quality of life. All necessary “backbone fiber” will be constructed to make the high-speed service available and any service drop extended over 2,500 feet from the backbone may be subject to additional installation charges, the document states.
“Nelson County will also see an increase in its tax base in the additional infrastructure built plus the increase in the value of buildings with fiber access,” the report states. “The county will have better communications for its educational needs and government functions. The county will be on an even playing field for attracting all forms of business, both in providing internet access to the business but also in providing communities that any business would like to offer for employee location.”