Nelson officials eye committee to decide confederate statue's fate

The fate of the Confederate statue on the Nelson County courthouse grounds could soon be in the hands of a committee appointed by county officials.

While the Nelson County Board of Supervisors made no official decision, some supervisors during a Sept. 8 meeting expressed support of forming a committee to evaluate how to proceed in what board chair Tommy Harvey called a “no-win” situation.

“The issue is not the statue, I think it goes beyond that,” Harvey said. “We need to listen to both sides. I can’t see whether you leave it up or you take it down making a whole lot of difference other than you’re going to have people ticked off on this side or people ticked off on this side and you don’t want to start getting into that.”

Harvey said he supports taking time to review and resolve the issue surrounding the county’s statue, which depicts a generic soldier of the Confederacy, regardless of whatever action the county takes.

The monument was erected in 1965 to serve as a memorial to those of Nelson County who fought and died in the Civil War Some residents argue it is a lingering symbol of oppression and should be removed from county government property.

Harvey expressed a need for the committee to be comprised of a small number of people with moderate views on the issue capable of compromise and negotiation. He asked board members to put together short lists of names of people who might be able to serve on the committee and supervisors may review those appointments during the October board meeting.