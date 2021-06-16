Nelson officials recognize anniversary of pipeline's demise as day of celebration

Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford agreed, saying some of the points being made were controversial topics. He said the resolution should more focus on the fact the ACP was canceled and let the people remember their own reasons for why they opposed it.

Reed said the “whereas” portions of the resolution being omitted were “well established.”

“They were all successful arguments to have the pipeline canceled and anyone could go through the record take a look at these and realize that none of these were effectively refuted in court,” Reed said.

Friends of Nelson also will hold a celebration July 10. The party was delayed last year because of COVID-19.

In other news:

On June 1, Nelson County received the first of its two-part installment of American Rescue Plan funding at just less than $1.45 million as part of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package singed into law by President Joe Biden. According to County Administrator Steve Carter, staff’s recommendation was to hold a workshop in the coming months to potentially settle on uses for the money. He said the county has until 2023 to expend all of its ARP funds.

Robert Brown, Virginia Department of Transportation representative for the Lynchburg District which encompasses Nelson County, reported to the board VDOT intends to widen a portion of Route 664 along Reeds Gap that has become a notorious pinch point for through tractor trailers. VDOT recently prohibited tractor trailers from using the mountainous stretch of roadway after an uptick in the number of stuck vehicles and while the restriction has eased the problem, there are still trucks that use and clog the path. Despite criticism from Harvey for widening the road, Brown said keeping the work will ultimately benefit emergency services and public safety.

