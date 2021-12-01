Nelson officials support legislative priorities for upcoming General Assembly session

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District's legislative priorities for the 2022 General Assembly session recently received the backing of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
The district, which includes Nelson County, has three top priorities that include addressing the COVID-19 health emergency and support for recovering communities, a constant position on budget and funding issues that supports state aid to localities and opposes mandates and cost shifting to localities, and a continuing emphasis on broadband expansion.
Nelson supervisors received a presentation on the legislative program during their November meeting and unanimously voted to support it.
Some sectors and revenue they produce were hit especially hard during the pandemic, the document states.
"We believe retention of current businesses remain vital," the legislative document reads. "Small businesses, which have accounted for two-thirds of net new jobs since the Great Recession, continue to need support systems that link them to critical resources. We need local flexibility to work with local businesses and to promote economic development as our localities come out of this pandemic."
The district's member localities — which besides Nelson include the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa — support use of federal relief money and federal infrastructure funding to invest in areas such as broadband, wastewater and stormwater improvements and schools' capital needs. The aim is that "each federal dollar can be maximized for the benefit of Virginia residents," the document adds.
On the budget, the district's stated position is the state should fully fund its share of the realistic costs of the Standards of Quality [SOQ] for schools without making policy changes that reduce funding or shift funding responsibilities to localities.
"We believe localities need an adequately-defined SOQ so that state dollars better align with what school divisions are actually providing in schools," the document states. "This could include recognizing additional instructional and non-instructional positions, to include school bus drivers; increasing state-funded staffing ratios; and provided funding for mental health positions/services in schools."
District leaders oppose unfunded state and federal mandates that strain localities' ability to craft effective and efficient budgets to deliver required services or those demanded by residents and support the state legislature making additional revenue options available to localities.
On broadband, the district urges financial incentives that assist localities in deploying universal, affordable access to broadband technology in unserved areas. Nelson County has made strides in covering the entire county with broadband access, a goal that can be mostly realized by the end of 2022 through a partnership with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.
"While we appreciate state actions that have substantially increased funding for the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI), we support state and federal efforts to offset further funding requirements and to address concerns such as easement usage associated with deployment," the document states.
District leaders said they believe state and federal support for broadband expansion should also include:
- Provisions and incentives that would provide a sales tax exemption for materials used to construct broadband infrastructure
- Support for linking broadband efforts for education and public safety to private-sector efforts to serve businesses and residences
- Maintaining local land use, permitting and fees and other local authorities.