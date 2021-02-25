Nelson parents have mixed feelings after repeated delays to in-person learning

"I think that there are reasonable ways to take precautions in the school to where they can make it safe," Martin said. "Other schools are doing it, so why can’t Nelson? Amherst is doing it. Albemarle is doing it. All the other schools are doing it. Why can’t Nelson?"

Nelson County resident Emily Lucas is noticing a similar trend with her first grader, although she said she has a high school senior who is doing fine in the online format and would most likely stay virtual.

Lucas said she also works with roughly 30 middle and high school-aged students through her church who mostly share in a longing to be back in the classroom.

Lucas and Martin said they were sympathetic of the board wanting to protect the health of students and staff, but they felt their students' failing grades and mental health weren't being weighed as equally when officials voted to delay.

"I understand the fear and the concern and putting safety as a priority. I get all of that, but at the same time I still think there’s genuinely no reason to not give the option," Lucas said of hybrid learning. "...I have real concerns about the mental health of students. They are really struggling. It is not beneficial for them to be in isolation for so long."