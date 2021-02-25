Nelson parents have mixed feelings after repeated delays to in-person learning

As the Nelson County School Board transitioned into the public comments section of its Feb. 16 meeting, Mary Kathryn Allen took her usual place at the podium.
It has become a common occurrence in the past few months for the Gladstone mother of three Nelson County Public Schools students to address board members and advocate for the division to once again open its doors.
"I am tired of being told we that cannot open these doors. It can be done. Counties around us that are twice our size are doing it," Allen said to board members.
She and many other Nelson County parents will eventually have their wish, as the board voted unanimously to begin a phased return to the classroom starting March 1. But repeated delays to get to that point have left some with mounting frustrations as officials contemplated the right time to bring students back for in-person learning.
Some parents pointed to what they felt was a double standard regarding officials' decision to allow sports to resume while not allowing in-person classes to restart as well.
The Nelson County School Board during recent meetings has voted to repeatedly delay the rural division's transition to a hybrid learning format — the next phase of its return to school plan — citing COVID-19 concerns and ongoing vaccination efforts.
"It keeps being postponed, postponed, postponed, and that's getting the kids' hopes up and then it’s being crushed," said Lovingston resident Kimberly Martin.
Not bringing students to the classroom has been a polarizing decision for the rural county where some families lack reliable internet access.
Monthly, Allen has told board members how her children are struggling in the 100% virtual learning format, but in her most recent update she said one child has shut down and it is a daily battle to have her child participate in school, despite the efforts of the teacher.
Martin described the multiple delays as frustrating for her and her two middle schoolers. While her students do receive some in-person remediation, their grades have ultimately suffered.
"Virtual learning is failing them, period," Martin said. "It’s failing a lot of the kids. If they don't go back to school, I don't know what’s going to happen."
She said when her sixth grader graduated last year he was "excited to go into 'big boy school,'" but that feeling was fleeting as he has not been able to interact with friends or teachers and his work has gone downhill as a result.
Nelson County Public Schools has been an outlier when compared to neighboring localities, including Amherst, Albemarle and Bedford counties and the city of Lynchburg, all of which offer at least a hybrid option.
"I think that there are reasonable ways to take precautions in the school to where they can make it safe," Martin said. "Other schools are doing it, so why can’t Nelson? Amherst is doing it. Albemarle is doing it. All the other schools are doing it. Why can’t Nelson?"
Nelson County resident Emily Lucas is noticing a similar trend with her first grader, although she said she has a high school senior who is doing fine in the online format and would most likely stay virtual.
Lucas said she also works with roughly 30 middle and high school-aged students through her church who mostly share in a longing to be back in the classroom.
Lucas and Martin said they were sympathetic of the board wanting to protect the health of students and staff, but they felt their students' failing grades and mental health weren't being weighed as equally when officials voted to delay.
"I understand the fear and the concern and putting safety as a priority. I get all of that, but at the same time I still think there’s genuinely no reason to not give the option," Lucas said of hybrid learning. "...I have real concerns about the mental health of students. They are really struggling. It is not beneficial for them to be in isolation for so long."
However, some NCPS parents, such as Arrington resident Sarah Turner, commended the school board for their action.
"I have nothing but great things to say about the school board. I think they’ve done a tremendous job given what they’ve been handed," Turner said.
Turner noted that while her two children, one each in elementary and middle school, are doing fine academically in spite of lacking reliable internet service at home, her children are struggling socially. She also is concerned for teacher and staff safety and said she feels she has not yet seen an acceptable plan for when staff get sick.
Given the chance to go back to the classroom, Turner said she leaned toward keeping her children at home for the time being. She wasn't opposed to giving families a choice, however, as long as adequate safety measures are in place.
"I have nothing but great things to say about the teachers this year. I love, love, love, love everything they have done, but their safety is just as important as the safety of my kids, so that needs to be taken into consideration," Turner said.