Nelson partnering with nonprofit to use housing grant

Nelson County has received a $347,405 federal grant designated to help individuals and families facing homelessness, and the Board of Supervisors made some preliminary decisions in December on how to put it to use.

The grant is Nelson’s share of $2.4 million in HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) funds awarded to the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

At the board’s regular November meeting, County Administrator Candy McGarry outlined how the grant can be used, saying Nelson can choose to administer the funds itself, pool its money with another TJPDC member jurisdiction — the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa counties — or partner with another HOME fund recipient.

HOME-ARP funds must be used to benefit individuals or families who qualify as homeless; at-risk of homelessness; fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking; and veterans and their families that meet one of those criteria. The funds must be used by Sept. 30, 2029 and can be used to construct, acquire or rehabilitate rental housing for qualifying populations; for rental assistance; for supportive services; or to purchase and develop temporary shelters that can later be converted to housing.

“The TJPDC will assemble the draft funding application plan and conduct a public comment period prior to submission of the plan to HUD in early March of 2023...,” McGarry told the board in November.

At its December meeting, the board reached a consensus to partner with the Nelson County Community Development Fund (NCCDF) and use the HOME-ARP funds to construct rental housing to serve the homeless and those facing homelessness.

NCCDF has been working with county staff and other stakeholders to create a plan, and the nonprofit’s Executive Director Margaret Clair presented to supervisors during the meeting.

Clair reviewed the results of a needs inventory and gap analysis TJPDC conducted to assess current gaps in services for the qualifying populations.

According to TJPDC, Nelson currently lacks 10 family units and 66 adult beds for the county’s homeless population. That population currently includes 26 adult households without children and five victims of domestic violence.

Clair said elderly and disabled individuals and families with children are the top priority demographics to target. The initial plan is to build as many 895-square-foot two-bedroom or 576-square-foot one-bedroom units as funding allows, in either a duplex design — two connected two-bedroom units — or in a quadplex design with four duplexes grouped together, each with two one-bedroom units for a total of eight units.

“We’ll do as many of these buildings as we can and make them accessible, as energy-efficient as possible, really low-maintenance,” Clair said.

NCCDF owns a roughly six-acre property along Saint James Church Road in Roseland that could be developed with the duplexes; Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop confirmed one duplex is allowed for every two acres in Agricultural (A-1) zoned parcels.

Clair estimated the buildings couldn’t be developed for less than $200 per square foot, so NCCDF would need to find an alternate funding source to build more than one or two duplexes. NCCDF and stakeholders would also like to hold some of the money for rental assistance or support services for the targeted populations.