Nelson pet of the week: Diego

You don’t know what you are missing without Diego as part of your life. He would be there to listen with sympathetic ears when you’re feeling low, and he could celebrate best moments with you, too. Guaranteed, if you invest in loving Diego, he will give love back a hundred times over. This 5-year-old Shepherd mix might be a big boy at 60 pounds, but he has hope of being a lap dog. Anyone who adopts Diego will find themselves quickly made number-one in his life. He learns fast, too, and already knows “sit”, “wait”, “leave it”, “get it”, “bring it”, “drop it”, “off”, “take it”, “go to your place”, and “touch”. One of his greatest joys is playing ball with human friends. He can play catch for an hour straight and enjoys cooling off in any available water. Being outside where he can run within big fenced areas gives him a smiley face. Diego thinks going for car rides anytime, anywhere, is a good time. At the end of the day, he enjoys just relaxing on a soft spot in a comfortable place. He is clean in his room at the Adoption Center, and proved he had good house manners when he stayed at someone’s home for several weeks.