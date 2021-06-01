Nelson pet of the week: Kingston

Kingston is a DSH, Tabby, neutered male, born around 2011. This boy has been through some hard times! He came from a place well known to the shelter for the poor way the cats are cared for there. Kingston is about 9 years old and has probably toughed it out at this place his whole life. When he became ill, the owner finally agreed to surrender him to our shelter. Kingston has battled and overcome a severe respiratory infection and has had dental treatment with multiple extractions. He looks and feels so much better. Kingston is a shy guy around people, and who can blame him after all the treatments and medications he has had forced upon him. He does warm up to a good petting in a calm and quiet environment. Kingston gets along well with other cats. He enjoys bird watching through the window in the big room. Kingston is looking for a home with someone who understands a shy cat and believes in giving this guy the chance he deserves to live a quiet, happy life.