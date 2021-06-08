Noodle, a domestic shorthaired kitten, is a friendly little girl, both with people and other cats. When she meets you, she’ll likely roll on her side and show you her belly, demonstrating her trust. She’ll let you stroke her along her back and tail. And if she meets another cat, she won’t make a stir. Even if they hiss at her, she’ll just look at them quietly or walk away, not escalating the situation. And she’s all in on playtime. Noodle will run around, chirping as she goes, pounce on stuffed toys, grab them with her paws and roll over with her catch.
Nelson Pet of the Week: Noodle
