Nelson Pet of the Week: Roger
Nelson Pet of the Week: Roger

Roger
Submitted

Happy-go-lucky Roger is ready to enter his next adventure—having a place of his own where he will be cherished. He is ready to learn the best manners and be the most awesome companion anyone can ask for. His insecurity comes out a little at first but doesn’t last long. He can’t keep his bright side tramped down. The ideal home for him would have a fenced area and people who have plenty of time to play. He is companionable, so another dog would likely make him happy. When he met the cats here, he behaved well.

