Nelson Planning Commission reviews possible zoning ordinance updates

The Nelson County Planning Commission recently held an initial discussion on several recommended changes to the county’s zoning ordinances.

One change that came before the planning commission during the Nov. 18 meeting would be to include in the special use section of each zoning district language stating, “Any other use which the planning director determines as consistent with the statement of intent for this district and is of the same general character of special uses in this district.”

Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop said the update would provide officials with a “Band-Aid” fix, allowing applications to come before commissioners as a special use permit that are not specifically outlined in the ordinance. She also noted this was similar to an ordinance that was added during her previous employment in Amherst County’s planning and zoning office.

“We have these scenarios, people will call and say, ‘Here’s what I want to do, here’s my use,’ and we try to fit it into something else and we just can’t. We can’t find a use that would fit what they’re asking to do,” Bishop said, referencing examples of a glass blower with an open studio and retail, and a service dog training center.