Nelson Planning Commission reviews possible zoning ordinance updates

The Nelson County Planning Commission recently held an initial discussion on several recommended changes to the county’s zoning ordinances.
One change that came before the planning commission during the Nov. 18 meeting would be to include in the special use section of each zoning district language stating, “Any other use which the planning director determines as consistent with the statement of intent for this district and is of the same general character of special uses in this district.”
Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop said the update would provide officials with a “Band-Aid” fix, allowing applications to come before commissioners as a special use permit that are not specifically outlined in the ordinance. She also noted this was similar to an ordinance that was added during her previous employment in Amherst County’s planning and zoning office.
“We have these scenarios, people will call and say, ‘Here’s what I want to do, here’s my use,’ and we try to fit it into something else and we just can’t. We can’t find a use that would fit what they’re asking to do,” Bishop said, referencing examples of a glass blower with an open studio and retail, and a service dog training center.
Bishop said such uses excluded from county ordinance are mostly either the result of inconsistencies in the ordinances themselves or that particular use has not come before the county in the past.
Rather than updating the ordinance’s language to include that use, the change would allow for commissioners and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors to approve of the request so long as county officials feel it fits the character of the zoning district.
The process of changing county code to include additional uses in zoning districts, South District Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen said, could take a period of several months to more than a year to “get something moving on while that person who’s paying taxes in this county is waiting for somebody to give them some recommendation.”
“Right now the situation is if the definition isn’t in there ... we can’t bring it before you guys at all. The person can’t even apply for it,” said Emily Hjulstrom, secretary for the planning and zoning department. “So this is basically just giving them a way to apply for it.”
Allen said she didn’t feel the process is any different than staff making regular recommendations on other special use permits that come before the commission.
Bishop said the process would play out like any other special use permit application. As director of planning and zoning, she would render an opinion on the request before bringing it before the commission for its recommendation. The final decision would go before the board of supervisors.
“It seems to be the planning director is not totally hung out on their own to dry by making a call that way,” East District Commissioner Charles Amante said. “It still has to go through the process. It’s still on six people to make a recommendation to the board.”
Despite his recognizing both sides, Bishop said the county’s attorney, Phillip Payne, didn’t agree with the change, stating it could potentially “eviscerate the ordinance.”
North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx said she felt consistency with issuing special use permits in this manner could be an issue as well as introducing a process that she felt essentially could amend county code without a public hearing.
“I think it’s a really good idea to not close the door on applications that are reasonable and beneficial and they could be good just because they don’t fit; so I certainly see that, but I’m not sure what the solution to that is,” board of supervisors representative Ernie Reed said.
Commissioners also shot down a recommended change that would include agriculture as a by-right use in Residential (R-1) zoned districts on properties that meet a minimum lot size of 2 acres, pointing to issues with the size requirement and a lack of definition regarding the term agriculture.
Proulx said she felt it wasn’t a good idea to “muddy our zones like that.”
The commission agreed with a recommended change to update the definition of a restaurant to remove language regarding dancing. Commissioners also agreed with adding language to include restaurant as a special use in an Industrial (M-1) zone. Bishop said distillery, brewery and winery are all by-right uses in zones M-1 and M-2.
“To me it makes sense to offer the same opportunities for similar operations by adding that option for somebody to request a restaurant use in an M-1 district as a special use permit,” Bishop said. “We just keep finding these discrepancies and as we find them we’re trying to make them more consistent throughout.”
Any change to county ordinance will require a public hearing before it can be approved.
