Nelson planning commission sets public hearing for ordinance updates

The Nelson County Planning Commission during its Feb. 24 meeting unanimously set a public hearing currently planned for March for a batch of county ordinance updates.

In October 2020, county staff brought five proposed ordinance updates before the planning commission and, after some initial discussion, commissioners settled on moving forward with only three changes for further review.

The three changes include removing the definition for “Artist Community,” “Artist Community Residencies,” and “Resident Artist.” Artist community and associated language also was removed form the special use section for Agricultural (A-1) zoning.

Language regarding dancing also was removed from the definition of a restaurant and restaurants have been added as a by-right accessory use in Industrial (M-1) zoned districts.

While the three updates were approved to move for public hearing in the same motion, they should all be considered separate, Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop said.

The planning commission will next meet March 24.

— From staff reports

