Nelson planning commission talks updates to comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance

The Nelson County Planning Commission recently discussed moving forward on updating parts of the county’s comprehensive plan.

The update to the comprehensive plan — a document used to map out future growth and goals for development in the county — has been on hold after money to bring on a consultant for a more substantial review evaporated.

The funding measure helped offset the costs of the personal property tax relief for the first half of the year, which the Nelson County Board of Supervisors passed in April.

The county had to use $100,000 requested for the purposes of the comprehensive plan to provide personal property tax relieve to residents suffering loses as a result of the pandemic as well as meet other budgetary needs.

With money to bring on a consultant no longer available, commission chairman Mark Stapleton said during its August meeting he would like commissioners to target smaller changes during a regular or special meeting.

“At some point I’d like to take some time for us to put our heads together and see if there’s some other way to address those things we might think are high value, low hanging fruit kind of targets,” Stapleton said.

Commissioner Philippa Proulx, who represents the North District, said commissioners could make piecemeal changes to the document rather than replace the entire plan at one time.

State code requires the plan be updated every five years. Last updated in 2014, the county did perform a review of the document in 2019 but staff has eyed a larger, more extensive overhaul.