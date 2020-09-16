Nelson school board hears updates on virtual learning after first weeks of new semester

Division officials updated Nelson County School Board members on the successes and challenges resulting from the first weeks of the virtual learning format during the board’s Sept. 10 meeting.

Data presented to board members Sept. 10 shows about 86% of Nelson County Public Schools students are participating in synchronous learning — live instruction — with the rest participating in entirely asynchronous learning — instruction not happening in real-time.

“I was really surprised that first week at just how many of our students were on board with it,” Superintendent Martha Eagle said.

The update presented to the school board comes roughly three weeks after Nelson County Public Schools began the fall semester in an entirely virtual format Aug. 24. Among the challenges are continued struggles with internet connectivity for certain families and concerns regarding the number of elementary- aged children who are reading more than one and a half years below their grade level.

Nelson County Public Schools already has distributed 226 MiFi internet devices to students across the four schools with hundreds more to be distributed.

Director of Elementary Education Kim Candler told board members Sept. 10 that, based on available results of Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening (PALS) testing done at both elementary schools, the number of students not meeting benchmarks is “very concerning” compared to previous years, with the potential for those numbers to increase as more PALS results come in.