Nelson school board limits capacity for indoor events in division's facilities

“So my daughter witnessed the whole thing and she has taken that very hard,” she said. “She’s getting bullied at school. She’s getting cornered in the bathroom, and she’s scared. As far as me personally working for the school and for the transportation department, I don’t feel that we have the support or the appreciation from the school, period. I mean we get attitudes and eye rolling from school personnel when we ask questions about students. We get yelled at by parents; we get yelled at by students. I don’t feel like we have support backing us.”

The board heard comments but did not respond directly to the incident or remarks raised during the meeting.

Philip Purvis and Al Ponton spoke separately, each voicing concern about students having what they said is inadequate respect for authority in the schools.

“When I was in school we had fights, it’s not a new thing, kids are gonna have disagreements and they’re gonna come to blows,” Purvis said. “But there was a difference back then, we respected authority.”

Purvis believes there to be a lack of respect for authority within the schools including with teachers, bus drivers, principals, and law enforcement.