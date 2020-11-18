Nelson school board looks to December for vote on in-person learning

As Nelson County Public Schools continues in its virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are looking to December to decide what education in the spring 2021 semester may look like.
But while some members of the Nelson County School Board were ready to transition to a hybrid format as of the Nov. 12 meeting, roughly one month after board representatives in a split 3-2 vote decided to remain virtual for the second quarter, others were hesitant to commit to that course of action.
According to Superintendent Martha Eagle, NCPS will require weeks to sort out logistics for a hybrid return to school if the board decides to go in that direction.
North District board member Janet Turner-Giles expressed several issues with bringing students at different grade levels back to the classroom, including how the division would utilize substitute teachers.
“How would we bring in substitute teachers and fill those teacher spots when inevitably they get sick and have to quarantine? What’s the plan for that?” Turner-Giles said.
Earlier in November, Nelson County High School confirmed in a letter to the community that a staff member at the school had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the overall risk of exposure to others was low, the letter stated.
Ahead of the December board meeting, Central District representative and Vice Chair Margaret Clair encouraged other board members to consider any outstanding questions they still have regarding a potential transition to hybrid learning.
Reminiscent of the October meeting, board members Thursday also heard comments from more than half a dozen speakers, including students and community members, all supporting the return to classrooms.
Going into the discussion Thursday, the division’s recommended course of action did not change, according to Eagle. She said the proposed plan is to execute a phased approach to the hybrid format, beginning with pre-K through second grade students which she said is the “most concerning group,” referencing foundational math and reading skills that are established at those grade levels.
South District board member Ceasar Perkins said once the board does decide to head in the direction of virtual learning, he would like to see third graders included.
According to school board documents, in the first quarter of the 2019-21 school year, 27% of students in kindergarten through third grade performed below benchmarks in reading. This year, that number has risen to nearly 50% of students in those same grades.
In addition to already bringing in small groups of elementary school students to receive tutoring in reading, the motion approved by board members in October also gave staff the latitude to bring in students at any grade level struggling academically to receive in-person support.
Turner-Giles and Clair said the current system not only allows for hybrid learning on an as-needed basis, but it also allows those students learning virtually to retain synchronous instruction. Board members previously took issue with the loss of live instruction for students choosing to learn online once the division transitioned to hybrid.
“What the pandemic has done is [inequities in learning] have been put in the light and people are realizing these inequities now exist for everyone,” Turner-Giles said. “So what we voted on last time was to take care of all of that. We allowed individuals that wanted to stay at home to stay at home. We allowed individuals that needed help and wanted to come into the school to come into the school.”
Since mid-September, 148 elementary students out of the more than 200 that were invited have received tutoring weekly focusing on the reading skills in groups of two or three. Eagle said some of those students receive tutoring virtually, but the majority have chosen to come to school.
Since the beginning of November, just fewer than 150 students struggling academically are receiving remediation out of 400 that were invited to take advantage of the additional support, Eagle said.
Eagle also said the number of students receiving Ds and Fs this fall has “increased substantially.” She added students without reliable internet access are twice as likely to receive failing grades at the elementary level.
“As we know, internet access and consistency to internet access is a challenge for many families and many students — not all — but its only one of the many challenges and many barriers out there,” Eagle said.
Perkins said options are available for students and parents to take advantage of, but it is up to families to seek out those options.
Board chair George Cheape said he also shared other members’ concern for the health and safety of students, but he felt the division has “cleared that hurdle.” He said he also was concerned about the number of Ds and Fs being reported in NCPS.
“I think it also demonstrates very strongly that even our strongest students are struggling in an online virtual environment. Our strongest are being penalized and our most at-risk students are being condemned and that is what concerns me. We are going to rue these decisions 10 years from now,” Cheape said.
