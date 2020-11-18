Nelson school board looks to December for vote on in-person learning

“What the pandemic has done is [inequities in learning] have been put in the light and people are realizing these inequities now exist for everyone,” Turner-Giles said. “So what we voted on last time was to take care of all of that. We allowed individuals that wanted to stay at home to stay at home. We allowed individuals that needed help and wanted to come into the school to come into the school.”

Since mid-September, 148 elementary students out of the more than 200 that were invited have received tutoring weekly focusing on the reading skills in groups of two or three. Eagle said some of those students receive tutoring virtually, but the majority have chosen to come to school.

Since the beginning of November, just fewer than 150 students struggling academically are receiving remediation out of 400 that were invited to take advantage of the additional support, Eagle said.

Eagle also said the number of students receiving Ds and Fs this fall has “increased substantially.” She added students without reliable internet access are twice as likely to receive failing grades at the elementary level.

“As we know, internet access and consistency to internet access is a challenge for many families and many students — not all — but its only one of the many challenges and many barriers out there,” Eagle said.