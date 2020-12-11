Nelson school board sets Feb. 1 target date for hybrid learning

LOVINGSTON — Nelson County could potentially see students back in the classroom as early as February, but a motion approved by officials Thursday leaves room to reverse course at a later time.
After months of 100% virtual learning, the Nelson County School Board unanimously approved potentially beginning its phased transition to hybrid learning Feb. 1 with the first tier of students returning to school as health metrics and other conditions allow. The board will review the prospect again during its January meeting before making a final commitment.
Until then, Nelson County Public Schools will remain in the current virtual learning format for the first part of the spring semester, which begins Jan. 6.
The administration's proposal for a transition to hybrid learning remains relatively unchanged from previous board meetings with the exception that tier one included third graders who previously were part of tier two.
Superintendent Martha Eagle said it was her hope to the division could have all three tiers in hybrid learning before March 15, or the beginning of the fourth quarter.
According to Eagle, staff proposed a phased transition to hybrid learning beginning Jan. 19. The phased approach would see grades pre-K through three returning to the classroom first, followed by grades four through eight and eventually grades nine through 12.
Nelson County Public schools currently is in phase one — 100% virtual learning — of its three-phase return-to-school plan and has remained in the first phase since the start of the fall semester Aug. 24.
Phase two is the division's hybrid model, consisting of days both in person and remote, and phase three is a more traditional classroom setting.
Board members felt the mid-January start date would be too soon to begin the transition, however, with some noting they wanted more time to review health metrics as well as concerns over a likely surge in local COVID-19 cases to result from the holidays.
"I would like to be able to assess the numbers again in our January meeting … I’m not against going to hybrid especially in the tier way that you’re [Eagle] saying, but I feel like we need to hold off just a little bit longer," vice chair Margaret Clair said.
Currently, NCPS is participating in entirely remote learning but school officials are allowing small group, in-person tutoring and remediation for elementary school students testing below benchmarks and students at any grade level struggling academically.
The division will continue its in-person remediation before February, but Eagle said no in-person instruction would take place immediately following the break because of health concerns.
While the initial motion only stated the division would transition to a hybrid format "as soon as possible," it later was amended to include a "hard date" of Feb. 1 as urged by West District board member Shannon Powell.
"I think the day of us to keep saying month to month to month, we’ll think about it next month, we’ll think about it next month, that’s passed. We always have the option to step back if we need to," Powell said.
Eagle said a target date allows the division ample time for planning purposes and to begin communication with tier one students and their families in order to assess their intent to stay virtual or go hybrid.
A news release from the division states NCPS will host a drive-thru "open house" in early January for pre-K through third grade families to review paperwork and declare their intent for the next semester.
North District representative Janet Turner-Giles, who attended the Thursday meeting virtually along with South District board member Ceasar Perkins, said she still had several concerns heading into the transition to hybrid learning.
She said she continued to be concerned about rising numbers of COVID-19 and, like other board members, echoed concerns of student, teacher and staff safety. Turner-Giles also noted lingering concerns regarding plans for back up teachers and staff who test positive for the virus and how quickly the division can navigate back to 100% remote learning as a result of another total shutdown.
"So based on the feedback, based on the fact that we are getting ready to enter into a holiday break, based on the rising numbers I strongly feel the need to continue the 100% virtual remote," Turner-Giles said. "I just feel it's the safest option right now."
As of Dec. 11, Nelson County reported 228 cases, 12 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website. Last updated Dec. 10, NCPS' COVID-19 dashboard reported 10 cases across the division's four schools since Aug. 24.
Based on what other divisions have done, Eagle estimated NCPS would need roughly two days to transition from hybrid back to 100% virtual should the need arise.
After stating their intent, Eagle also said individual students will have the ability to move back to remote learning during the quarter, but students will not be able to go from virtual to hybrid.
Nelson County School Board chair George Cheape remained steadfast in his belief Nelson County could safely bring students back to school, referencing health data in the county as well as what other school divisions have done.
"Everything we do in life is a risk versus a benefit … and I feel the same way about the students being in school. I think the benefit of them being in school far outweighs any risk imposed or expected or feared of them being in person," Cheape said. "I firmly believe we can do irreparable harm to a generation of children by not allowing them to attend school in person."
