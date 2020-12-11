Nelson school board sets Feb. 1 target date for hybrid learning

"So based on the feedback, based on the fact that we are getting ready to enter into a holiday break, based on the rising numbers I strongly feel the need to continue the 100% virtual remote," Turner-Giles said. "I just feel it's the safest option right now."

As of Dec. 11, Nelson County reported 228 cases, 12 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website. Last updated Dec. 10, NCPS' COVID-19 dashboard reported 10 cases across the division's four schools since Aug. 24.

Based on what other divisions have done, Eagle estimated NCPS would need roughly two days to transition from hybrid back to 100% virtual should the need arise.

After stating their intent, Eagle also said individual students will have the ability to move back to remote learning during the quarter, but students will not be able to go from virtual to hybrid.

Nelson County School Board chair George Cheape remained steadfast in his belief Nelson County could safely bring students back to school, referencing health data in the county as well as what other school divisions have done.

"Everything we do in life is a risk versus a benefit … and I feel the same way about the students being in school. I think the benefit of them being in school far outweighs any risk imposed or expected or feared of them being in person," Cheape said. "I firmly believe we can do irreparable harm to a generation of children by not allowing them to attend school in person."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.