Nelson school board, supervisors talk schools capital improvements

Nelson County Public Schools Supervisor of Maintenance Les Campbell recently led supervisors and school board members on a brief tour of the old wing of Nelson County High School after a joint meeting between the two boards.

Representatives walked past mint-green subway tiles and over an uneven floor of brownish orange tiles, many chipped — school board member Janet Turner-Giles said they're impossible to replace individually because they aren’t manufactured anymore.

Representatives were led into a classroom with crumbling plaster on one wall and only two electric sockets — Campbell explained this poses a problem when students and teachers have to power their devices, and surge protectors often run down the middle of the room when in use.

This section of the high school dates back to its original construction in 1955, according to school board member George Cheape. During the Oct. 24 meeting, Cheape also noted Tye River Elementary School is about 27 years old, Rockfish River Elementary School is 25 years old, and Nelson Middle School is approaching 20 years old, “and the high school we sit in is 67 years old and it has had a couple of additions and renovations, the most recent being in 2003 it had somewhat of a facelift during that time and some HVAC work done, but we have some real infrastructure issues that are going to need to be addressed long term in the bones of this building.”

Before diving into a discussion of school capital improvement projects, County Administrator Candy McGarry updated the group on the county budget. The unassigned general fund balance as of July 1 stands at $5.7 million, according to McGarry, and the “best practice” use of the fund balance is for one-time nonrecurring expenditures.

Total revenue from local tax collection is budgeted to be $36.1 million, although McGarry cautioned the group that shifts in economic conditions and changes in consumer spending behavior could affect collection rates.

In addition, the county has invested sufficient capital to acquire a $57 million debt capacity, which means it now has the ability to borrow up to $57 million. To date, $2.6 million of that debt capacity has been used to purchase a 300-acre property near the high school and middle school complex, dubbed the "Larkin property" based on its previous ownership. The school board and board of supervisors last held a joint meeting in early September to discuss the future of the property.

“I have a document called the schools’ capital improvement plan. I wish it didn’t exist,” NCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin said at the start of her portion of the presentation.

“I wish it was a subset of the county’s capital improvement plan, with a schools section, because this plan can’t be accomplished without the work of the board of supervisors,” Irvin continued.

A new roof for the NCHS and NMS complex, and repairs to the NCHS building envelope are listed under “immediate concerns” and were a major topic of conversation that night. The costs for these projects are listed as $4.7 million and $829,998 respectively, but Irvin said those estimates are from when the projects were first added to the plan in September 2021. She said she'd received an updated estimate for the larger project in 2021 of $5.5 million and then a contractor recently told her to add 15% to that estimate, for a total of updated estimate of $6.3 million.

NCPS has $2.7 million of state and federal funding that can be put towards the project but has a timeframe to use it by. McGarry added the board has dedicated $2.9 million to go towards the project.

Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford urged the school board to “start moving forward” and secure more concrete estimates.

“This is a project that we committed to in boards prior. I don’t see us not being committed to fixing that issue, so I would get in line,” Rutherford said, referring to an earlier comment by Irvin that other school divisions are waiting on their orders for capital improvement projects due to supply chain delays.

The conversation then turned to the future of NCPS infrastructure, with Irvin addressing projects the division would like to accomplish in the next three years. The biggest project on that list, and on a master list of identified schools CIP projects, is a major renovation of NCHS, estimated in January 2020 to cost $24.5 million.

McGarry asked if work on the roof might impact that renovation.

“If we fix the roof and the brick problem now and then at some point in the near future we do this renovation project, are we going to be undoing something we’ve just spent a bunch of money on?” she continued.

Irvin said she shared McGarry’s concern but “if we can’t do anything else, we need to do the roof because it’s leaking.”

“This is where we need some insight from your long-term investment in the schools,” School Board Chair Shannon Powell said.

“I think not knowing what the CIP investment in the school system looks like in the next zero to five years impacts whether we should or shouldn’t do this project.”

Irvin said she intends to have the school board’s roofing consultant return at that board’s next meeting and both boards expressed interest in continuing to meet in joint sessions.