Nelson school bus driver found guilty of driving route intoxicated

A former bus driver for Nelson County Public Schools previously charged with more than two dozen felonies was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty Monday to one misdemeanor charge of driving a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Rebecca Rousey, 46, appeared in Nelson Circuit Court Monday for charges stemming from Nov. 4, 2021. Witness testimony and surveillance video played in court showed Rousey left the Nelson County High School/Middle School complex on the afternoon of Nov. 4 and drove south on U.S. 29 towards Gladstone with 26 students on her bus.

Footage from a camera on the bus showed Rousey reversing the vehicle for about half a minute after forgetting one of her stops on Tye River Road, and failing to brake or sound her horn before passing through the one-lane railroad bridge on that road.

According to testimony and bus surveillance footage played during the trial, Nelson County dispatchers received a call about beer cans in the vehicle’s trash can and called Rousey. Rousey also received a call from NCPS transportation staff and was directed to pull the vehicle over into the parking lot of the Crossroads Express Market along U.S. 60. There, students switched to another school bus. NCPS Supervisor of Transportation Taylor Ashley boarded the vehicle with Rousey and inspected it for beer cans.

Finding none, Ashley directed Rousey to return to the bus garage on Drumheller Orchard Lane. Ashley testified he did not notice any signs of intoxication in Rousey. He said NCPS bus drivers generally are supposed to avoid backing up — if they miss a stop, they are supposed to go to a designated safe place to turn around or arrange to meet a parent along the route to pick up the child.

Former Nelson County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Herndon met Rousey at the bus garage and performed a breath test, the result of which he said “threw a major red flag.” Herndon asked Rousey to perform three field sobriety tests and footage from his body camera showed Rousey losing her balance during two of the tests. Rousey’s mother Patricia Collier later testified her daughter sustained injuries in a 1994 car crash that have affected her balance and memory.

Herndon testified he smelled alcohol from Rousey when performing a second breath test on her. He retrieved a reusable water bottle from Rousey’s bag on the bus which he testified contained a brownish liquid that smelled of alcohol.

Rousey was placed under arrest and taken to the Nelson County Dispatch Center. Nelson County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wilson transported Rousey in his patrol car, and from his questioning, Rousey admitted to pouring a 12-ounce Keystone Light beer into the water bottle midday during her break between her morning and afternoon routes.

Observed on Wilson’s body camera footage played in court, Rousey told him she took her last sip of the drink at about 1:30 p.m. Rousey’s blood alcohol content was then tested and measured at 0.10, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Two NCPS bus mechanics testified to finding an unopened case of Keystone Light beer in the undercarriage of the bus after the incident, and Ashley told the court no one but Rousey would have been driving that bus.

Collier testified her daughter received upsetting news on the morning of Nov. 4, but said she hadn’t observed signs of her daughter having a drinking problem before the event.

Rousey originally pleaded not guilty to the DWI misdemeanor and to 26 counts of felonious child abuse — one for each child she transported — but changed her plea during the trial after Judge Michael Doucette dismissed the 26 felonies, finding that without further injury to the children on the bus, Rousey’s blood alcohol content was not sufficient evidence of felony child abuse, based on Virginia case law. Rousey apologized in court, saying, “I can never apologize enough.”

Doucette found Rousey guilty of the DWI charge, saying that based on the case of beer, “this had been going on for a while; you just didn’t get caught.”

Rousey will serve a one-year sentence, owes a $2,500 fine and will have her commercial driver’s license revoked, according to the judge’s ruling.