As it prepares to submit a fiscal year 2024 budget to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, the Nelson County School Board awaits decisions at the state level that will impact the division’s share of state funding.

Nelson County Public Schools received a total of $13.6 million in state and federal funding in fiscal year 2023 before the county’s contribution of $17.1 million.

All three current state budget proposals — from the Republican-majority House of Representatives, the Democratic-majority Senate, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin — would allocate less than that to the division in 2024 if adopted during the General Assembly’s Special Session, according to the NCPS Fiscal Year 2024 budget synopsis.

The Virginia General Assembly adjourned Feb. 25 after passing a stopgap budget but without having reached a final budget deal.

In Nelson County, one major shortfall is the $1.2 million the division was allocated in one-time construction funds in 2023 that do not appear again in the 2024 budget.

NCPS also has built a budget based on an enrollment of 1,396 students, down from 1,418 students in 2022-2023, and lower enrollment means less overall state funding for the division.

Major changes to the division’s budget in any state funding scenario include the addition of a middle school in-school suspension assistant position and an elementary school assistant principal position — currently Tye River and Rockfish River elementary schools share one assistant principal.

NCPS administration also has included a new stipend for instructional assistants who have passed the paraprofessional assessment, equivalent to half a degree supplement.

All three proposed state budgets call for a $46,967 decrease in sales tax revenue and a $64,418 decrease in federal revenue in 2024.

NCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin told school board members at a Feb. 23 budget work session she expects the General Assembly to land at a “hybrid of all three” recommended budgets, rather than approve any one exactly.

But School Board Representative George Cheape noted the three recommended budgets are “about as far apart” as he’s seen them.

Basic aid

The Virginia Department of Education’s direct aid calculation template has been updated as of Feb. 15 for the Senate and House budget scenarios to fix a calculation error affecting basic aid to schools.

The governor’s proposed budget allocates the division $3.2 million in basic aid, $260,035 less than the $3.4 million approved in 2023. The House allocates $3.2 million and the Senate $3.4 million.

Cost-of-living adjustment and bonuses

Both the House and Senate proposals include a 7% cost of living adjustment for all standards of quality (SOQ), or state-funded instructional and support positions, while Youngkin has proposed a 5% increase.

The governor’s budget includes a 1% retention bonus for SOQ-funded positions; Irvin said that bonus spread out among every division employee would equate to $300, to be awarded in August.

The Senate finance committee also proposed a $1,000 bonus for SOQ positions which Irvin said spread out among every division employee would equate to $500.

It all comes to $12.4 million to the division in the governor’s and House’s proposed budgets and $12.9 million to the division in the Senate’s. The board is expected to approve a final budget at its next meeting to send to the board of supervisors, and at the work session reached a general consensus to base it on the house’s proposed budget, which allocates the least funding to the division. That scenario has division expenditures at $30.1 million in the operational budget summary, which would require an additional $1.2 million to balance beyond the $17.1 million the county contributed to the schools in 2023.