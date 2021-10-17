Nelson schools address additional pay for teachers pulling extra weight amid COVID

The program would be cost neutral for the division because it would use the substitute teacher budget to pay the bonuses a year end.

"And our hope is that we would have more people on task, on jobs and we know that there is no replacement for a good teacher in the classroom, so hopefully it will improve your instruction in the quality of education our students are getting," Irvin said.

Margaret Clair, chair of the board, supported the two programs but expressed concern over teachers being afraid to take off days for mental health-related reasons.

"I’m concerned people would not take the time they need off in order to get the $500," she said. "I just would want it to be very clear that if you are ill you should stay home, with anything. I’m worried about mental health."

Board member George Cheape said he thinks it is a good idea and if the division is going to ask above and beyond of teachers, they should be rewarded.

Philip Kershner, choir teacher with NCPS and vice president of the Nelson County Education Association (NCEA), spoke during public comments on behalf of the association saying the nation has been facing staff shortages and higher employee turnover in the schools over the last few years.