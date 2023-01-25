Nelson schools administration presents first draft budget

Nelson County Public Schools administration has introduced a $40 million operational budget for fiscal year 2024. Balancing that budget requires an additional $1.3 million from the county beyond the $17.1 million the county contributed to the schools in fiscal year 2023.

NCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Shannon Irvin’s Jan. 9 budget presentation to school board members was preliminary; the board is scheduled to meet for at least two more budget work sessions before it delivers a final budget to county administration in March, and the budget is expected to evolve during that time.

Irvin explained the NCPS 2024 proposed budget includes a 5% cost of living increase for employees because the biennium budget the General Assembly approved last year included funding for a 5% raise for SOQ, or Standards of Quality, funded positions in both 2023 and 2024.

According to Irvin the NCPS budget also includes a 1% retention bonus for all SOQ-funded positions, which is included in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget.

“They did give you the flexibility to take the amount of money that would be allotted for that and spread it around all of your employees, and so what I did was make that retention bonus a flat $300 per full-time employee,” Irvin said.

All employees, not only those with state-funded salaries, would then receive that bonus upon signing their contracts in August.

Irvin also incorporated a stipend for instructional assistants who have passed the paraprofessional assessment, equivalent to half a degree supplement.

The NCPS budget includes funding for two new positions: an in-school suspension assistant at Nelson Middle School and an additional elementary school assistant principal. Currently Rockfish River Elementary School and Tye River Elementary School share one assistant principal.

Board Chair Shannon Powell voiced her support for the added assistant principal position.

“We gave it a shot and I think we can all say that at this point we need that AP [Assistant Principal] back in both schools, whether it’s just for a second adult in the building, an admin position walking around, being visible,” Powell said.

Irvin added, “... I’m anticipating a significant reduction in state revenue and associated state expenses due to the construction fund not being in year two of the budget.”

She explained a $1.2 million construction fund the division received in fiscal year 2023 does not carry into 2024 and will be put toward a new roof for the NCHS and NMS complex.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors increased its contribution to public schools by $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023, and with the additional funding NCPS administration was able to establish a $15 hourly minimum wage for all employees and make adjustments to support staff and teacher salary scales, creating a 0.5% raise between seniority steps to reward employees every year they stay with the division. ‘

Administration also was able to increase salaries for teachers with 20, 25, and 30 years of experience with the division, to match the median salaries in the state for 2022.