Nelson schools announce appointment of supervisor of transportation

Nelson County Public Schools has announced the appointment of Taylor Ashley to the position of supervisor of transportation.
Ashley, a county native, has a vast background in public service and will be a tremendous asset to the division’s transportation staff in his new role as supervisor of bus drivers, mechanics and office staff who strive to provide safe, reliable transportation for students to and from home and for athletic and extracurricular activities, a NCPS-issued news release said.
Taylor will head the division’s transportation department and maintain the safety of vehicles and their operation. Taylor, a graduate of Nelson County High School and Piedmont Virginia Community College, has served as a public safety communications supervisor in Albemarle County, a 911 public safety dispatcher in Nelson County, and as a substitute bus driver for the division prior to this appointment.
“He has selflessly served our community as an EMT on the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and previously volunteered on the Roseland Rescue Squad and the Wintergreen Volunteer Rescue Squad,” the release said. “Please join us in welcoming Taylor to this important role in our division as he embarks on yet another way to serve Nelson County citizens.”