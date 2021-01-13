Nelson schools receive annual donation from local companies

"These two companies make it an annual event to assure they show how much they value education by giving to our STEM ... initiative and by donating needed supplies to our staff and students," Eagle said in an email. "Having a supportive community in Nelson has always been a highlight for the school division."

Harrison said a majority of the coats — being a mix of new and gently used — came from members of the community. The company's "Spread the Warmth" coat drive amassed more than 400 coats last year. This year, Harrison said that increased to more than 900 that were distributed across multiple schools.

"We had such a great reaction and to see the community come together we were kind of debating with the pandemic if we should do it again this year," Harrison said. "Just to see the response of the community to give back was very humbling. Went to majority elementary schools but also took on adult sizes as well."

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships of last year, Harrison said she worried about participation for the coat drive, but "the community stepped up."

