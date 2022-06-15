Nelson schools to get less state funding than expected, board makes adjustments

Nelson County Public Schools is bracing for less funding from both the county and state as Virginia’s budget nears final approval.

Virginia’s General Assembly approved a state budget on June 1, which Governor Youngkin can either sign or seek changes to. The new budget awards NCPS $72,541 less in overall state funding than the division expected, plus $146,899 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for bonus payments to 136 SOQ, or standards of quality, funded positions.

NCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin has been working to create a new balanced budget and provided updates at the June 9 School Board meeting.

As of June 6 and the General Assembly’s amendments, the Virginia Department of Education’s direct aid payment calculation template shows the school division receiving $10.5 million in total state funding based on a projected enrollment of 1,454 students in 2023. The budget the school board presented to the board of supervisors is based on former Gov. Ralph Northam’s introduced budget, which allotted the division $10.6 million. This creates a $72,541 shortfall in the schools’ current budget.

In March, the school board requested a $19 million contribution from the county for fiscal year 2023, a $3.4 million increase from the current budget. The county has agreed to fund the schools only about half the increase or $1.5 million.

Irving said by making “substantial staffing cuts, we’re able to do some of the things that we wanted to [...] but not nearly all of them.”

She said reducing seven additional positions from the budget had allowed her to include a 5% raise for all employees and award a $1,000 bonus to all employees Dec. 1.

Irvin explained in an email June 13 the $146,899 in ARPA funds only covers the $1,000 bonus for the division’s 136 SOQ funded positions and not for all 304 full-time employees. NCPS will have to fund bonuses for the other 168 employees out of its existing 2022-2023 budget.

The school board also intended to establish a $20 hourly minimum wage for support staff and to make adjustments to the higher end of teacher seniority scales. The salaries of teachers who’ve worked with the divisions longer currently fall far behind the division’s competitive starting salary in state rankings. Irvin said neither change will be possible with the new state and county funding figures. Instead, the school board will instate a $15 minimum wage for support staff.

The school board’s original budget also included a 0.5% salary increase between seniority steps. In a February interview, Irvin explained the change would reward teachers every year they stay with the division. Previous seniority steps rewarded teachers with a larger lump sum less frequently, Irvin said, using a 2.5% increase every five years as an example.

At the June meeting, Irvin said the budget includes the 0.5% salary increase between seniority steps for support staff and bus drivers, but there are not sufficient funds to make the same change to the teachers’ and administrators’ salary scales as planned.

Irvin also addressed employee turnover, saying the division has had 17 retirements and 35 resignations in the past year.

“Those numbers are twice as much as what we’ve seen in previous years,” Irvin said.

School board representative George Cheape responded to Irvin’s presentation by saying retention and adjusting teacher’s pay scales is a major priority for the board: “we’re doing all that we can do. But we have to have money to do that.” He said the board still has to fund essentials, such as fuel, which the rising price of diesel has complicated.

“I’ve seen signs just today where diesel fuel is $5.99 a gallon and it’s poised to be over $6 a gallon any time now and by the beginning of the school year it could be over $7. Everybody’s facing the same pressures. The county’s facing the same pressures we are and all I can say is that anything that the county can spare for us, we promise you we’ll put that to good use for these kids.”

