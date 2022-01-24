Nelson schools to not comply with executive order on masks, community weighs in

The Nelson County School Board will continue to require masks in school buildings, despite an executive order signed this month by new Gov. Glenn Youngkin that leaves it up to parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school, effective Monday.

The board released a statement to the Nelson County Times explaining its position and intent to follow a 2021 Senate Bill that says school boards should offer in-person instruction to students in accordance with CDC guidelines.

"By following the law, we are in keeping with the previously stated School Board’s goals and objectives of maintaining an engaging and healthy environment for children to learn," the board said.

"The law requires each school board to provide in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bill has an expiration date of August 1, 2022. We will be continuously monitoring the recommendations of the CDC in regard to K-12 schools and will modify our stance, as necessary, to maintain compliance with current law."

Nelson County Public Schools posted a similar statement to the division's public Facebook page on Jan. 17. The post also cited the Senate Bill and stated that "In accordance with recommendations from the CDC, the Virginia Dept. of Health and the Blue Ridge Health District, and under the advice of counsel, the Nelson County School Board will continue to mandate the wearing of masks while in our buildings until further notice."

More than 60 people commented on NCPS’s post. Among them was Michael Henever, who quoted the governor's order, which includes the sentence: “No parent electing that a mask mandate should not apply to his or her child shall be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority."

Henever is the pastor of Adial Baptist Church in Nelson County and ran against current school board chair Margaret Clair for the Central District seat in 2021. Henever and his wife have always home-schooled their two daughters, aged 5 and 7. He supports the governor’s decision and thinks parents should decide whether their children wear masks in schools.

Henever told the Nelson County Times if NCPS parents don’t want their children wearing masks, “then everything I can do, I’ll back them 100%.”

He explained the reasoning behind his congregation’s current attitude towards masking, “If somebody is wearing a mask then you distance appropriately and respect them but we expect the same respect back."

Megan Robles Dolinger grew up in Nelson County and attended Rockfish River Elementary. She commented on the Facebook post showing her support for the school board’s decision.

“I believe that Nelson choosing to keep masks in place for students and staff in person is the best decision,” Dolinger told the Nelson County Times.

“The new variant is spreading like wildfire and we need protection more than ever, not the excuse of false religious beliefs so people can push their political agendas. We need to protect the children, not put them in harm’s way because grown adults cannot agree on what the right thing to do is because they are too busy arguing.”

Mary Kathryn Allen, a Gladstone resident and mother of three children in the Nelson school division, said although she is ready for a change to the mask mandate she doesn’t think the state law passed last year on mitigation strategies for full-time learning gives school districts ability to negotiate. She said she can understand why Nelson school officials may want to stick to their previous decision.

However, Allen pointed to an update in CDC guidelines that does not require quarantine for a person if they have had COVID-19 within the previous 90 days, completed isolation and recovered.

“This is important as students return to school after winter break because many families had COVID during this time,” said Allen. “The job of the schools should be to figure out how to keep kids in school because that is where most of them learn and grow.”

Henever also recognized that the mask debate has become politicized, but said political motivations behind mask measures have overtaken health concerns.

“It’s a political decision. I don’t think it’s any longer a medical decision or a health decision,” Henever said of the Nelson County School Board’s update. He expects the school board to continue their mask mandate and for most parents to comply.

Current CDC guidelines recommend universal indoor masking for children two years and older and for school staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

“I’m a pastor and not an immunologist or anything like that but I think their guidelines have been all over the place and I think this is just the current set. I think it’ll be subject to change as they learn more,” Henever said.

“But I think you can’t treat your cities like you treat your rural areas and I think that’s what’s happening, it’s just the blanket one-size-fits-all. And I think that’s where they’ve gotten a lot of pushback.”

For now, Henever said he’s glad the school board is listening to parents, even those that disagree with him. He think Governor Youngkin is moving in the right direction.

“I think all they can do is make the best decisions they can make with the information that they have. All you can ask from anybody."

