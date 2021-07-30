Nelson schools to require masks at first, public input sought via survey

"We know we will not be able to please everyone and we know this is a challenging plan to prepare; however, our number one priority is to have our students in-person, five days a week, and to safely educate and serve them," Eagle said. "NCPS is grateful for such an understanding and supportive community and we appreciate their feedback."

Until the Nelson County School Board has a chance to vote on the matter, all NCPS schools will adhere to current guidelines regarding face masks.

Regardless of vaccine status, all students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings while indoors when students are in the building. All stuff must also wear masks unless they are working alone or not in common areas.

All students and staff must also wear masks while riding on buses until further notice. Masks are not required in outdoor settings or where in-person instruction is not taking place.

In the event of a positive case, the goal is to quarantine as few close contacts as possible, the release states.

With a public order requiring masks now over, the two state agencies released guidance stating local school divisions now had the authority to implement masks policies based on community health metrics.