Nelson schools to require masks at first, public input sought via survey

Nelson County Public Schools will require masks for the first days of the 2021-22 school year.
According to a July 27 news release, the division is accepting input from the public on shaping policies involving masks, noting, "The School Board will use the results from this survey to guide their decisions."
NCPS is holding a survey until the end of the day Aug. 3. The survey is in response to recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education on COVID-19 safety strategies for pre-K through 12 schools.
"As we consider the mitigation strategies for the start of schools, it is important to us that we gather as much data as possible to assure a safe environment for our staff and students," Superintendent Martha Eagle said in a statement.
Eagle said officials will evaluate health metrics in the community, including transmission and vaccination rates, as well as considering the impact to county schools in designing a "layered, proactive approach" to decrease transmission in NCPS facilities.
"We know we will not be able to please everyone and we know this is a challenging plan to prepare; however, our number one priority is to have our students in-person, five days a week, and to safely educate and serve them," Eagle said. "NCPS is grateful for such an understanding and supportive community and we appreciate their feedback."
Until the Nelson County School Board has a chance to vote on the matter, all NCPS schools will adhere to current guidelines regarding face masks.
Regardless of vaccine status, all students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings while indoors when students are in the building. All stuff must also wear masks unless they are working alone or not in common areas.
All students and staff must also wear masks while riding on buses until further notice. Masks are not required in outdoor settings or where in-person instruction is not taking place.
In the event of a positive case, the goal is to quarantine as few close contacts as possible, the release states.
With a public order requiring masks now over, the two state agencies released guidance stating local school divisions now had the authority to implement masks policies based on community health metrics.
The release states, as per CDC guidelines, vaccinated students will not be considered close contacts to individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and will be required to quarantine for the required two weeks.
Any student who is within 3 to 6 feet of another student who tests positive for the virus is not considered close contact as long as both are wearing masks and the school has other preventative strategies in place, the release states.
"This means that a student who is vaccinated or who is wearing a mask may not have to quarantine. As we move through this fall, it is our goal to continue to have in-person learning and to assure all students are able to come to school on a daily basis," the release reads.
The Nelson County School Board will meet Aug. 12 to review current practices and set guidelines. The first day of school is Aug. 10.