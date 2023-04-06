A Schuyler man is wanted is connection with an alleged assault that occurred Thursday morning, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday on its official Facebook page.

The post described James "Jeff" Jeffrey Harris, 26, as a white male, 6'1" tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call early Thursday about shots fired in the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler — about a mile from the road's intersection with Howardsville Turnpike.

According to the sheriff's office's statement, a victim complained that Harris approached, made demands, and committed an assault which led to an injury. A firearm was discharged during the incident and Harris fled the scene before authorities arrived, the post said.

Harris is wanted for abduction, shooting or stabbing with the intent to maim or kill, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident was isolated and there is no known threat to the community.

Individuals with information that may lead to Harris' arrest are directed to call the sheriff's office at (434) 263-7050, but are cautioned not to approach him.

The investigation is ongoing.